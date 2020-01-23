Over 30 Russian Navy ships to hold drills in Caspian Sea

ROSTOV-ON-DON, January 23. /TASS/. The crews of Caspian Flotilla ships and vessels have taken to the sea to practice combat assignments of eliminating a notional enemy force, the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported on Thursday.

"The crews of the missile ships Dagestan and Tatarstan, the small artillery ships Astrakhan, Volgodonsk and Grad Sviyazhsk, the landing boats and minesweepers of the Flotilla have deployed to the Caspian Sea ranges to practice planned combat training assignments," the press office said in a statement.