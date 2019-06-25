Russia’s arms exports to exceed current $15 bln level in future

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, June 25. /TASS/. Russia will retain and boost its export potential, which currently stands at $15 billion annually, Head of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said on Tuesday.

"We all know well, under which pressure Russia is, especially its defense industry. It is important to stress that our partners are also under very strong pressure and this is an example of unfair competition as there are attempts to oust us from traditional markets and prevent us from entering new markets," Shugayev told Zvezda TV Channel at the Army-2019 international military and technical forum.

"Nevertheless, we are retaining this level of $15 billion and will be keeping it and increasing it, doing everything possible for that," he added.

Even though the Western sanctions have affected Russia and its partners, Russian specialists are finding ways "to keep the level attained" and are seeking to broaden the geography of deliveries and the range of products supplied, he said.

"The sanctions have failed to push through the main task of ousting Russia from the world arms market and they have also failed to make our partners turn away from us," the defense official said.

The world arms market stands at about $100 billion annually, Shugayev said.

"We confidently hold the 2nd place and are not going to give it away to anyone. I can say this with confidence," he stressed.

The Army-2019 forum is opening at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on Tuesday and will last through June 30. Exhibition events will also take place in other Russian regions. According to preliminary estimates, the forum on the territory of Russia will be attended by over 1,500 enterprises that will demonstrate more than 27,000 products and technologies.