Dozens detained during rally against Palestine Action movement ban in London

LONDON, July 30. /TASS/. Dozens of supporters of Palestine Action, a pro-Palestinian movement in the UK, were detained in London during a protest against the decision to ban the organization, a TASS correspondent reported.

At this point, hundreds of people continue to rally outside Westminster Magistrates' Court, demanding to lift terrorism charges from previously detained members of the movement.

On July 5, 2025, the Palestine Action movement was added to the list of banned organizations in the UK at the suggestion of the then Home Secretary Yvette Cooper. Her initiative was supported by both houses of parliament. Membership in this organization, participation in its meetings, and any form of support for its activities have become a criminal offense with a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison. At least 3,000 people have been detained at protests in support of the organization across the country since it was banned, and over 700 of them were charged. Palestine Action continues to challenge the ban in court.