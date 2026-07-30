Romania NPP shutdown risks driving up electricity prices in Moldova — ministry

CHISINAU, July 30. /TASS/. Romania's plans to shut down units at the Cernavoda nuclear power plant (Constanta County) could lead to higher electricity prices in Moldova, which heavily relies on power supplies from the neighboring country, Moldova's Energy Ministry warned on its Telegram channel.

"The ministry expects a limited direct impact on Moldova's average electricity purchase price. However, it will depend on potential shortages, consumption levels, and price dynamics during those hours," the ministry said.

Romania covers approximately 60% of Moldova's electricity consumption. Most of these supplies are regulated by long-term bilateral fixed-price contracts, with only 14% purchased on the energy exchange. Nevertheless, the ministry recommended that households reduce consumption during peak hours.

On Tuesday, the plant's first power unit was shut down and disconnected from the national grid in a controlled manner due to low water levels in the Danube River. Nuclearelectrica, the plant's operator, explained that the preventive measure aims to ensure nuclear safety and equipment reliability. The Cernavoda NPP generates up to 20% of Romania's electricity.