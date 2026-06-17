G7 to up supplies of air defense systems, interceptors, long-range systems to Ukraine

PARIS, June 17. /TASS/. The Group of Seven countries intend to increase supplies of air defense systems, as well as long-range systems, to Ukraine, the summit participants in France stated in a joint statement on geopolitical issues.

"We agreed to increase supplies of air defense systems, additional systems and interceptors, as well as long-range means. We are also ready to consider providing Ukraine with licenses that will allow it to increase the volume of its own military production," they stressed.