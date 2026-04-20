Senegal-flagged tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz — Tasnim

TEHRAN, April 20. /TASS/. An oil tanker flying the flag of Senegal has passed through the Strait of Hormuz amid a naval blockade of Iran by the United States Armed Forces, Tasnim News Agency reported.

According to the agency, the vessel is under US sanctions.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, came under strikes, while vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz were also targeted. On April 7, US authorities announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. Following US - Iran talks on April 11 in Islamabad, the US Central Command stated that on April 13 it began a naval blockade of Iran, preventing the movement of all vessels heading to the country’s ports as well as those departing from its shores.