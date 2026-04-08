Pentagon says Iran to either give its uranium to US or it would be seized

WASHINGON, April 8. /TASS/. The Pentagon said that Iran must either hand over its enriched uranium to the US or Washington will use force to seize and relocate the nuclear materials.

"They (Iranians - TASS) will either give it (the enriched uranium - TASS) to us, which [US] President [Donald Trump] has laid out, will give it to us voluntarily, or if we have to do something else ourselves, like we did in Midnight Hammer [in summer 2025] or something like that, we reserve that opportunity," US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said at a press conference. During Operation Midnight Hammer on June 22, 2025, the US carried out airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

"What the new Iranian regime knows is they'll never have a nuclear weapon or the capability to get a path to one," the top US defense official emphasized.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social page that Tehran would never enrich uranium. According to the US leader, the US will also work with Iran to relocate all enriched uranium. There has been no confirmation of this from Tehran thus far.