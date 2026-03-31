Iran urges Caspian nations to take clear stance on Israeli attacks on coastal areas

TEHRAN, March 31. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called on the Caspian nations to take a firm stand on Israeli strikes on Iranian targets in coastal areas of the Caspian Sea.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement following Araghchi’s phone call with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, in which the Iranian top diplomat "spoke about the ongoing atrocities by the aggressors, particularly the Zionist regime, aimed at increasing the scale of the war, and called on the Caspian countries to take a clear and firm stance on the recent attacks on some coastal areas of the Caspian Sea."

On March 30, the Israeli army said in a statement that the Israeli Air Force had carried out strikes on Iranian air defenses stationed near the Caspian Sea coast. On March 18, the Israeli military hit an Iranian naval base in the city of Bandar Anzali, the country’s largest Caspian Sea port.