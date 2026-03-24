Trump criticizes mail-in voting, but uses it himself — newspaper

NEW YORK, March 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump, who has previously accused the Democratic Party of using mail-in ballots to fix elections, voted by mail in Tuesday's state legislative elections, The New York Times reported.

According to the newspaper, Trump voted in Palm Beach County, where his Mar-a-Lago estate is located. He registered to vote by mail in 2019. The NYT noted that Trump voted this way at least once more in 2020.

In August 2025, the US leader said that he intends to reform the US election system, banning mail-in voting. According to him, not only is this practice is outdated, but it also paves the way for large-scale vote-rigging.