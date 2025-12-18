Patriot missiles now on combat duty in Poland — defense minister

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Patriot missile systems deployed in Poland have been placed on duty and are now at full combat readiness, National Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced.

"This is a historic moment," RMF24 radio quoted the minister as saying during a ceremony at the Polish Army’s 3rd Air Defense Missile Brigade, which has been equipped with the systems.

"This marks a key stage in the implementation of the Wisla program, aimed at building an integrated, multi-layered air defense system for Poland," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

He added that between 2027 and 2029, Poland is expected to receive 48 additional Patriot launchers, which will operate within a single network alongside F-35 fighter jets purchased from the US to protect the country’s airspace.

In 2018, Poland signed a contract with the United States to acquire Patriot systems for its national Wisla missile defense program. The agreement provides for the purchase of 16 launchers, 208 missiles, and four stations equipped with LTAMDS radars.