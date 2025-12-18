West has failed to bring Russia to its knees since 2022 — Le Temps

GENEVA, December 18. /TASS/. Since 2022, when Western countries began imposing sanctions against Russia over the special military operation, they have failed to bring the country to its knees, Swiss newspaper Le Temps stated.

"When almost all Western countries imposed sanctions against Russia after <…> [the launch of the special military operation], there were confident statements about serious consequences," the newspaper recalls.

"Nearly four years later, we see that Russia is far from being on its knees," the publication notes.

The newspaper’s authors say they are "not at all surprised by this outcome."

The article points out that "economic sanctions are rarely effective."

In their opinion, in this case, the Europeans "had no chance" of forcing Russia to make concessions. The publication notes that Russia sells "oil and gas rejected by Europeans" to other countries. Since oil and gas prices are set on the global market, supply and demand remain the same and, therefore, for Russia, "nothing fundamentally has changed," the article says.