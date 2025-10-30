Trump says, many important decisions made at meeting with Xi Jinping

WASHINGTON, October 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump called his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Busan in South Korea "amazing," adding that a lot of important decisions were made.

"I thought it was an amazing meeting. He's a great leader, leader of a very powerful, very strong country, China," Trump said, talking to journalists from the White House press pool onboard his plane. The American leader added that "a lot of decisions were made" during the meeting.

Trump gave the highest marks to his talks with Xi. "We're going to issue a statement on some of the details. But overall, I guess on the scale from zero to 10, with 10 being the best, I would say the meeting was at 12," the US leader noted.

The talks between Xi and Trump were held in South Korea’s Busan and lasted one hour and forty minutes. At the beginning of the meeting, Xi urged to ensure a gradual development of bilateral relations. He also noted that negotiators from China and the US reached a basic consensus in resolving main trade and economic differences.

Previously, Trump and Xi met in 2019 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan’s Osaka.