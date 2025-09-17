State attorney sees possibility of filing more charges in Kirk’s assassination case

NEW YORK, September 17. /TASS/. Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said more charges could possibily be filed against Tyler Robinson, the suspect in custody in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

"It's certainly possible," he said. "If those leads take them [investigators] to other individuals that may have been involved, then certainly yes, we would file charges."

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed on September 10 during his speech at the university in Orem, Utah. The activist was a supporter of President Donald Trump and, according to the Associated Press, contributed significantly to his victory in the last presidential election. Kirk has repeatedly opposed American military aid to Ukraine.

The suspect in the murder, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was detained on the evening of September 11. He was handed over to the authorities by his father, who said his son confessed to him what he did. US President Donald Trump stated he hopes Robinson is convicted and sentenced to death. Utah Governor Spencer Cox said the authorities presume that Robinson acted alone.