US Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Julie Davis arrives in Kiev

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The United States’ Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Julie Davis has arrived in Kiev, the US embassy in the country said.

In early April, US President Donald Trump accepted the resignation of Washington’s Ambassador to Kiev Bridget Brink, who had been appointed by former US leader Joe Biden in April 2022. The US president cannot appoint the next ambassador immediately because such a move requires approval from the Senate. However, the US Department of State announced on May 1 that Julie Davis would assume the duties of charge-d'affaires in Kiev.

Davis, a career diplomat, has been Washington’s envoy to Cyprus since February 2023. She served as US Ambassador to Belarus in 2020-2023 but never traveled to the host country as relations between Washington and Minsk deteriorated due to civil unrest during a Belarusian presidential election. Prior to that, she occupied various positions at US embassies in Moscow, Kiev and Tbilisi, as well as at the NATO office in Brussels. Davis speaks Russian, Georgian and French.