Around 65 projectiles reportedly fired at Israel from Lebanon during day — IDF

TEL AVIV, October 11. /TASS/. Nearly 65 projectiles were fired at Israel from Lebanon during the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"As of 15:00 today (Friday, October 11th), approximately 65 projectiles fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization crossed from Lebanon into Israel," it said.

The most massive shelling attack was reported in the morning, when around 25 projectiles were fired from the Lebanese territory toward the area of the Haifa Bay and the Krayot urban agglomeration near Haifa. Some of the projectiles were intercepted, other fell down. No casualties were reported.

Prior to this, the settlement of Iron near the border came under a shelling attack. An agricultural company employee from Thailand was killed and another one was wounded.