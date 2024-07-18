Musk says Biden won’t be allowed to stay in the race

NEW YORK, July 18. /TASS/. Elon Musk said US President Joe Biden should stay in the presidential race, but he will not be allowed.

"I think he should stay in the race, but they’re going to take him out," he wrote on X.

He didn’t elaborate on who will convince the president to drop out.

The US will hold presidential election on November 5. After Biden's fiasco at the June 27 televised debate with former Republican President Donald Trump, calls have become louder for the sitting president to quit attempts at reelection.