MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi’s visit to Russia’s Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) was just a show, Renat Karchaa, nuclear energy expert and member of the Zaporozhye Region’s legislature, told TASS.

"The visit was more like a show. It was largely important in terms of its information load. In my opinion, such a high-level visit does not and cannot have any practical importance when it comes to creating real additional mechanisms to ensure nuclear security or strengthen the existing ones. Did the high-ranking guest have the chance to once again see for himself that Russia complies with all the rules, requirements and standards for the use of nuclear power plants and nuclear security? Yes, he did. However, no one had doubts that this would be the case," Karcahaa noted.

According to him, the shell of the RBMK reactor installed at the Kursk NPP is made of 16 mm thick metal. This is why, if a projectile or even a kamikaze drone hits the reactor, a serious nuclear accident can happen.

"If the reactor is in the cold shutdown mode or is undergoing repairs, an attack would at least trigger a serious nuclear accident and local radioactive contamination. However, if the reactor is operating in full, a major nuclear disaster can happen," Karchaa said.

He added that the IAEA had no leverage to influence Ukraine.