About 70 Ukrainian military surrender in DPR in past two weeks, says source

DONETSK, March 26. /TASS/. About 70 servicemen of the Ukrainian armed forces have laid down arms and surrendered to Russian forces in the past two weeks on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), an officer from a region's security agency told TASS on Sunday.

"About 70 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered in the past two weeks alone. Most of them laid down their weapons voluntarily, wishing to save their lives," the source said.

According to his data, most of them are military fighting on the Avdeyevka, Donetsk and Ugledar fronts.