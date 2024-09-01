Two children in critical condition after Ukraine’s attack on Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, September 1. /TASS/. Two minors are in critical condition after Ukraine’s attack on Belgorod, the Belgorod Region governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"Two children are in critical condition" one boy has a penetrating shrapnel abdominal wound and an open fracture of the right foot. The other boy has extensive wounds in both legs. Both are undergoing surgery. If necessary, they will be sent to Moscow for treatment," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Gladkov, eleven civilians, including two children, were wounded. Ten of them were taken to hospitals in Belgorod.

According to earlier reports, several aerial targets were shot down over Belgorod and the Belgorod district. According to preliminary data, twenty-two apartments in 14 multi-apartment houses, as well as 21 passenger cars were damaged.