Five children, two adults wounded in Ukraine’s attacks on DPR settlements

DONETSK, September 1. /TASS/. Seven civilians, including five children, were wounded in In the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of Ukraine’s attacks in the past day, DPR’s head, Denis Pushilin, said.

"Seven civilians, including five children, have been hurt as a result of Kiev’s aggression. As a result of the detonation of an explosive object in Donetsk’s Staromikhailovka neighborhood, two girls born in 2012, a teenage girl born in 2010, and two teenage boys born in 2010 received wounds. A woman born in 1991 and a man born in 1991 were hurt in an artillery attack by Ukrainian troops on Gorlovka," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Pushilin, one child is in critical condition.

Apart from that, in his words, eight single-family houses were damaged in Gorlovka and one civilian infrastructure facility - in Donetsk.

In all, Ukrainian troops stages 11 attacks during the day having fired more than 30 rounds from 155mm artillery systems.