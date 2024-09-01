Several aerial targets shot down over Belgorod Region — governor

BELGOROD, September 1. /TASS/. Several Ukrainian drones were shot down over Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"Ukrainian troops delivered another strike on our region. Our air defense systems shot down several aerial targets," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, after the attack on Belgorod, a passenger car parked near a multi-apartment house and a balcony of one of its apartments caught fire, which was promptly extinguished. Another passenger car was damaged in the village of Maisky near Belgorod.