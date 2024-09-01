Aliyev’s party likely to win majority of seats in Azerbaijan’s parliament — exit polls

BAKU, September 1. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s Eni Azerbaijan (New Azerbaijan) party is likely to win the majority of seats in the country’s new parliament after Sunday’s parliamentary elections, according to the exit polls conducted by the League for the Protection of Citizens’ Labor Right and US’ Oracle Advisory Group.

According to the poll results, Eni Azerbaijan may win 63 out of 125 seats in the legislature.

The exit polls were conducted at 875 polling stations and involved around 63,000 voters. The margin of error ranges from 0.45% to 1.84%.

According to exit polls, independent candidate may count on around 40 seats. Thus, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Russia and a popular singer and composer Polad Bulbuloglu has secured a parliamentary seat. He ran as independent in Shusha in Karabakh.

Azerbaijan held snap parliamentary elections on September 1. As many as 990 candidates are vying for 125 seats in the legislature. Twenty five out of 26 registered political parties nominated their candidates. The elections are held according to the majority voting system. A winning candidate needs to score a simple majority of votes in his or her constituency.

For the first time ever, the vote also took place in Karabakh and East Zangezur.

Eni Azerbaijan held 70 seats in the previous parliament. Ten lawmakers represented the opposition and 41 were elected as independents.