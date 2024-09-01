Sergey Lavrov congratulates TASS with 120th anniversary, notes agency’s global authority

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov congratulated TASS with its 120th anniversary, pointing out the agency’s authority on the global arena.

"The agency stays one of the leading Russian and global media outlets with a multi-million audience in the modern media space," the minister said in his congratulatory letter to the TASS collective. "A unique alloy of experience, professionalism and reputation allows TASS to look into the future with confidence, acting as an authoritative source of prompt and credible information."

Lavrov pointed out that the "TASS is authorized to declare…" quote is familiar for many generations of Russian and Soviet people.

"This is a trademark and a mark of quality, proven by over a century of history," the minister underscored.

"[The Foreign Ministry] values our good, friendly relations," the minister noted. "We expect further gradual development for efficient informational coverage of Russia’s foreign policy course. I wish you and all your employees good health, prosperity, new creative success and all the best.".