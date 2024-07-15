Trump shooter held suspicious device at his home — FBI

WASHINGTON, July 15. /TASS/. A suspicious-looking device has been found in the house of the gunman who attempted to assassinate former US President Donald Trump, the FBI said.

It said that the man’s home and car were searched in a bid to find additional evidence. Both places held suspicious-looking devices, which were rendered harmless.

According to earlier reports, an explosive device had been found in the shooter’s car.

The attempt on Trump’s life took place at his campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. The former US president suffered a minor injury to his ear and is in stable condition. However, the shooting that targeted Trump killed one of his supporters. The attacker, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was eliminated by US Secret Service members charged with protecting the former president. The motives of the shooting are yet unknown.