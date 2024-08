GROZNY, August 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has become an honorary citizen of Chechnya.

A badge testifying to the status was presented to him by Chechnya's head Ramzan Kadyrov and Chechnya’s Mufti Salakh Nezhiev during Putin's visit to the new mosque of the Prophet Isa in Grozny.

The president presented them with a handmade Quran in a precious binding.