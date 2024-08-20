Moscow Exchange to dispute US sanctions

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The Moscow Exchange intends to dispute sanctions introduced by the US against the trading platform in June 2024, an investor rights protection club said in its statement, citing a spokesperson of the Step Forward company, the legal advisor to the exchange.

The spokesperson also told about lines of defense being developed to dispute sanctions against the group. Furthermore, the platform intends to apply to OFAC in order to get clarifications on the use of general licenses upon unblocking of assets.

The US Department of the Treasury introduced sanctions against the Moscow Exchange earlier. The platform halted exchange trading in the dollar and the euro since June 13 because of sanctions.