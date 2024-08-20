Russian diplomat calls on Germany to share Nord Stream probe findings with UNSC

UNITED NATIONS, August 20. /TASS/. Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky has called on Germany to inform the United Nations Security Council about the investigation of the blasts at the Nord Stream pipelines.

"And of course, the Western countries are trying to imply that they still believe in the integrity and the professionalism of German investigation. They were saying the same things about the Swedish investigation <…> and remember that their only conclusion was that the North Stream was, in fact, blown up. That was the genial conclusion of this investigation. So, we have serious doubts about it. But the question is not in this right now. The question is that Germany should share what it has so far with the Security Council. It's its obligation, and it's something that we expect to be done in the nearest future," he told journalists.

The Sueddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) newspaper reported on August 14, citing a joint probe with ARD television and the weekly Die Zeit, that German federal prosecutors had issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian diving instructor suspected of having played a role in sabotaging the Nord Stream gas pipelines. While the suspect’s last known whereabouts were in Poland, he has reportedly disappeared. The German prosecutor’s office, the newspaper said, suspects two other Ukrainian diving instructors of involvement in the Nord Streams sabotage. In addition, the German media accused Poland of lack of assistance in the investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines. According to German investigators, the Polish authorities "were not ready to cooperate from the very beginning."

In turn, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing sources, that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky approved the plan to sabotage the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, but tried to cancel his decision after the CIA learned about it.