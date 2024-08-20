Russian leadership to receive Chinese State Council Premier Li Qiang

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The Russian leadership will receive Chinese State Council Premier Li Qiang, who has arrived in the country on a visit. The head of the Chinese government arrived in Russia the day before at the invitation of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Mishustin and Li Qiang will hold the 29th regular meeting of the heads of government of the Russian Federation and China. According to the Russian Cabinet, the prime ministers will discuss current issues of bilateral relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction.

Then Li Qiang will be received by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Their previous meeting took place in Beijing in May during the Russian leader's state visit to China. Then the Russian President noted that Moscow was expecting the Chinese Premier.

The key topics for discussion by the heads of government of Russia and China include expansion of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Among the areas for in-depth partnership, the Russian government highlights oil and gas chemistry, coal and renewable energy. As the Russian Cabinet notes, Moscow and Beijing are also successfully cooperating in the automobile and aircraft industries, information and communication technologies, and space.

It is planned that after the meeting of the two prime ministers, a number of intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents will be signed. As the Chinese side reported, after Russia Li Qiang plans to go to Belarus.