Ukrainian ombudsman visits Russian soldiers taken prisoner in Kursk Region

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, August 20. /TASS/. Ukraine’s ombudsperson has visited Russian prisoners from the Kursk Region, Russian human rights ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova said.

"He [Ukrainian ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets] visited our soldiers who had been taken prisoner in Kursk and sent me a video," she said at the 10th Territory of Senses national educational youth forum.

She also said that at her instruction the regional human right ombudsperson is visiting Ukrainian prisoners on Tuesday. She recalled that Russia and Ukraine have an agreement on mutual visits of prisoners of war, exchange of their letters to their relatives. According to Moskalkova, the ombudspersons have already visited 1,900 people.