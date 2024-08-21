Kiev openly uses terrorist methods with Western support

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The Kiev regime openly uses terrorist methods against Russia and its own citizens, while the US and other Western countries support it with arms supplies, Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on the occassion of the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism.

"Today the Kiev regime is openly resorting to the use of terrorist methods. Ukrainian neo-Nazis are shelling residential neighborhoods, tourist beaches, sports and playgrounds, using their own civilians as human shields, committing sabotage and political assassinations on the territory of our country. The United States and other countries of the collective West support these barbaric actions and continue to supply Kiev with weapons," Moskalkova wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to her, Russia is in favor of increasing the effectiveness and coordination of multilateral cooperation in the fight against terrorism, including within the framework of the UN. "In the international arena, our country regularly puts forward initiatives aimed at cutting off ideological, material and personnel support for terrorists," the ombudswoman said.

She pointed out that terrorism is a crime that has no justification, it poses a serious threat to international peace and security, and no country is safe from it. "In this regard, it is important to work together to eradicate the causes of terrorism, to stop its material and other support, and to bring all those involved to justice," Moskalkova added.