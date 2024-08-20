Putin, Kadyrov arrive at Russian Special Forces University in Chechnya

GUDERMES /Chechnya/, August 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chechnya head Ramzan Kadyrov arrived at the Russian Special Forces University to observe the training of volunteers to be deployed to the special military operation, according to a TASS reporter.

The training will take place in galleries where warfighters will demonstrate basic firearms training, skills of tactical medicine, battlefield movement and assault of a strongpoint.

The Russian Special Forces University, based in the Chechen town of Gudermes, comprises 95 buildings that are equipped with the latest special information technology solutions. The university does training in such areas as firearms, tactics, airborne and mountain warfare, also training bodyguards and military journalists.

More than 19,000 volunteers have been trained at the university since the beginning of the special military operation. Accelerated combat training courses have been developed for them, covering tactics, physical and medical training, psychological stability and much more.