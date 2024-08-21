MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The Western countries are actively trying to put Bosnia-Herzegovina under their full control for fear of the Balkan nations’ closer ties with Russia and China, a source told TASS.

"Bosnia-Herzegovina, a small state in the Balkans, is becoming another target of the West's dishonest neocolonial ambitions. Washington, London and the EU are trying to put under their full control the region of Southeastern Europe, where not all states share the false Euro-Atlantic values. At the same time, the colonizers of the 21st century are especially concerned about the Balkan peoples’ closer ties with Russia and China," he said.

According to the source, the campaign for "de facto enslavement" is actively unfolding in accordance with the traditional scheme: to instruct and eventually bring controlled forces to power, eliminate dissenters, force everyone to obey Western directives and stop interacting with 'blacklisted bad guys.' The toolkit is also not new: sanctions here, sanctions there, intimidation, blackmail, isolation, slander and disinformation campaigns. A whole army of Anglo-Saxon and EU special envoys and special representatives for the Balkans and specifically the BiH are actively working for this. Tens of millions of dollars and euros are poured into the ‘promotion’ of civil society and the non-governmental sector - of course, by Western standards. The media and independent journalists are being brainwashed and muzzled," the source added.

The official also pointed out that the high representative in Bosnia-Herzegovina Christian Schmidt decided to usurp his international position and command a sovereign and independent country regardless of the local authorities.

"During the three years of the German functionary’s ‘successful work’, the situation in Bosnia-Herzegovina has degraded. The rifts between the main peoples of the country - Bosniaks, Serbs and Croats - have intensified. It had never been easy for them to overcome the consequences of the civil conflict of the early 1990s and it was precisely the task of the international community to help defuse tensions through the high representative - the real one, and not the puppet functionary like Schmidt," he emphasized.

"Artificially created instability, in turn, breeds problems in the economy and causes the exodus of young people, who go to work abroad and stay there. The West, as always, shamelessly places the responsibility for the consequences of its meddling on others. In the case of Bosnia-Herzegovina, the ‘enemy’ has also been found. Not surprisingly, this label has been attached to the Serbian community of the country, who refuse to accept the imposed ‘values’ and ‘tasks’. For this the Serbs are subject to persecution," the source said.