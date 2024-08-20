Thai food retailer wants to sell Russian foods

BANGKOK, August 20. /TASS/. 7-Eleven, a popular food stores chain in Thailand, proposes selling Russian goods in resort provinces with area of compact living of Russians, Russian Trade Representative in Thailand Yury Lyzhin told TASS.

"7-Eleven offers shelves in their stores for Russian products in places of compact living of Russian nationals. For example, somewhere in Pattaya or in Phuket you will be able to buy [Russian] kvass <…> or our beer. Canned foods and confectionery are also in this list. We are working on that now," Lyzhin said.

More than one million Russians visited Thailand from the start of this year. According to the forecast of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the tourist flow from Russia will set a record because 1.9 mln tourists are expected to visit the country.