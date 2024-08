MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian agricultural producers already gathered more than 78 mln metric tons of grain in 2024, including almost 63 mln metric tons of wheat, the Ministry of Agriculture said.

"Grains crops harvesting crossed the equator. More than 78 mln metric tons were harvested, including almost 63 mln metric tons of wheat," the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

The grain harvest outlook for 2024 is kept at the level of 132 mln metric tons, the ministry added.