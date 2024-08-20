Putin arrives in Chechnya

GROZNY, August 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Chechnya on Tuesday evening. Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov met the president in the Grozny airport.

Earlier today, Putin visited two other North Caucasus regions - Kabardino-Balkaria and North Ossetia.

The President of Russia "has an intense agenda" planned for his trip to the republic, Kadyrov said on his Telegram channel.

Last time, Putin visited Chechnya as the head of state during his second presidential term - in 2005. During that visit, the president spoke at the first meeting of the regional parliament. In 2011, Putin - serving as a prime minister - held a meeting of the governmental commission on development of North Caucasus in the city of Gudermes.

Head of Chechnya has repeatedly invited Putin to visit the region. Putin accepted the invitations, but his intense schedule made it impossible to arrive in the republic promptly. However, in May this year, the president promised to do everything possible to visit Chechnya. While examining the results of the republic’s developments in the recent years, Putin pointed out that the republic can be proud of its achievements, which seemed impossible two decades ago.