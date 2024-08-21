Israel agrees to withdraw some of its army units from Gaza — Blinken reiterates

DOHA, August 21. /TASS/. The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip between the Israeli side and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas contains a clause on the withdrawal of some units of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from the enclave, the Jewish state agrees to this development of the situation, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in Doha.

"The United States does not accept any long-term occupation of Gaza by Israel. More specifically, the agreement is very clear on the schedule and the locations of (Israel Defense Forces) withdrawals from Gaza, and Israel has agreed to that," Blinken said declining to elaborate.

The US top diplomat also confirmed that he personally received approval of the terms of the agreement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the day before.

Another round of Gaza ceasefire and hostage release consultations was held in Doha on August 15 and 16. The leaders of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States said in their joint statement after the talks, which was released by Fahmy, that the talks had been held in a positive atmosphere and the sides agreed to hold their next meeting in Cairo the following week. Technical groups will continue work on mechanisms of the implementation of key provisions of the future agreement, including those concerning the exchange of hostages held in the Gaza Strip for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, as well as the humanitarian situation in the enclave.

Following his visit to Israel and meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on August 19, Blinken told journalists that the Israeli prime minister had accepted the proposal to resolve differences at the talks. Now, in his words, it is up to Hamas to do the same.