Belarusian servicemen perform live missile firing at Russia’s Ashuluk range

MINSK, August 20. /TASS/. A combat crew of the 115th Air Defense Missile Regiment of the Belarusian Armed Forces has carried out a live missile firing from a S-300 system at the Ashuluk range in Russia’s Astrakhan Region while on combat standby duty, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said.

"A combat crew of the S-300 system carried out a live missile firing against an unmanned aerial vehicle simulating a hypothetical enemy. The crew performed well as it timely detected and hit the target," the ministry quoted Colonel Vitaly Lintsevich, commander of the 115th Air Defense Missile Regiment, as saying.

According to the Defense Ministry, a combat crew of the 15th Air Defense Missile Brigade also carried out a live missile firing from a Tor-M2 K air defense system. It was the first time that the Belarusian crew performed a live missile firing from a moving launch vehicle. In previous cases, firing from this missile system was performed exclusively from stationary firing positions, ministry said.

Earlier, the ministry said it had sent servicemen and equipment from the Air Force, Air Defense Forces, rocket forces and artillery to the Russian training ground by rail and air. Plans for the exercises are to perform training and combat missions involving air defense forces, radar troops and fighter jets. Also, a test exercise will be held to manage missile strikes, which will involve live firing from missile systems and multiple launch rocket systems.