Israel says it hit school area in Gaza to eliminate radicals

TEL AVIV, July 14. /TASS/. Israel delivered a strike on an area of a UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) school in Gaza’s Nuseirat camp targeting Palestinian radicals hiding there, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"A short while ago, based on IDF and ISA (Israeli Security Agency - TASS) intelligence, the IAF (Israeli Air Force - TASS) struck a number of terrorists who were operating in the area of UNRWA's Abu Oraiban School building in Nuseirat." it said. "This location served as a hideout and operational infrastructure from which attacks against IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip were directed and carried out."

According to the IDF, prior to the strike, measures were taken to diminish the risk to civilians, including by means of using high-precision munitions. "The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law, exploiting civilian structures and population as human shields for its terror attacks against the State of Israel, it added.