Bolivian president says pleased with outcome of his visit to Russia

BUENOS AIRES, June 7. /TASS/. Bolivian President Luis Arce said he managed to achieve important results during his visit to Russia.

"We are pleased with the progress, achieved during this important visit, which was also an opportunity to express gratitude to [Russian President Vladimir Putin] for his support of the people of Bolivia," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Arce, his Thursday’s meeting with Putin had "a broad bilateral agenda that corresponded to interests of both countries."

"There are lots of strategic sectors where Russia and Bolivia can work together, such as trade, nuclear industry, lithium production, financial sector, energy, culture, humanitarian affairs," he said.

Arce also noted prospects for bilateral cooperation within the framework of multinational organizations and on Bolivia’s aspirations to join BRICS.

Bolivian President Luis Arce arrived in Russia on June 5 to participate in St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.