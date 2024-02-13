Azerbaijan wipes out Armenian border outpost in retaliation for Armenian attack

BAKU, February 13. /TASS/. Units of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan destroyed an Armenian outpost on the border between the two countries in response to actions by the Armenian military.

"On February 13, units of the [Azerbaijani] State Border Service delivered a revenge attack. An outpost near the settlement of Nerkin Hand in the Gafan district was completely destroyed in retaliation for yesterday’s false flag operation by the Armenian Armed Forces in which an Azerbaijani serviceman was wounded by sniper fire," the Azerbaijani border service said in a statement.

Azerbaijan also threatened "a more serious and resolute response" to any false flag operation in the future.

On Monday, the Azertac news agency reported that an Azerbaijani border guard had been wounded in an Armenian shelling attack against Azerbaijani border troops, citing the republic’s State Border Service. Later, Baku and Yerevan accused each other of shelling their positions on the border. Earlier this morning, the Armenian Defense Ministry said, referring to preliminary data, that two Armenian soldiers had been killed in an Azerbaijani attack.