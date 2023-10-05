Explosions heard in Ukraine’s Cherkassy Region

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Explosions were heard in the Cherkassy Region in central Ukraine, the Obshchestvennoye media outlet reported early on Friday.

No details of the incident are known at this point.

Earlier in the day, blasts were reported in the southern Ukrainian port city of Nikolayev and the capital Kiev.

At this point, an air raid warning has been declared in eight Ukrainian regions. According to the country’s official air raid alert portal, warnings were issued for the regions of Poltava, Khmelnitsky, Chernovtsy, Kirovograd, Odessa, Cherkassy, Nikolayev and Kharkov.