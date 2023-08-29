Ethiopia’s accession to BRICS facilitates creation of fair global system — diplomat

PRETORIA, August 29. /TASS/. Ethiopia joining the BRICS alliance will help make the global system more just and develop cooperation between the Global South countries, Muktar Kedir, the country’s envoy to South Africa, said.

"As a country that is serving as a voice for Africa and more particularly for the developing countries, [Ethiopia’s] membership in BRICS is meaningful in so many ways," the ambassador noted in an interview with Ethiopia’s ENA. According to the diplomat, Ethiopia is conducting large-scale reforms which will help facilitate the development of cooperation in the Global South. Its participation in the BRICS group will strengthen Ethiopia's commitment to global justice, sovereignty of nations, cooperation for mutual benefits and the creation of an inclusive and equitable global system, the ambassador said.

The diplomat also noted that within the BRICS framework, Ethiopia plans to cooperate with other participants in the field of finance and investments as well as in potential technology transfers.

The 15th BRICS summit, hosted by one-year chairman South Africa, took place in Johannesburg on August 22-24. The current BRICS members approved the membership bids of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt and Argentina, which will become full-fledged members of the bloc on January 1, 2024.