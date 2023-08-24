BRICS nations support African Union Agenda 2063 — declaration

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. BRICS member states support the African Union Agenda 2063, including the introduction of the African Continental Free Trade Area, according to the Johannesburg II Declaration adopted at the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa.

"We reiterate our support to the African Union Agenda 2063 and to Africa's efforts towards integration, including through the operationalization of the African Continental Free Trade Area. We underscore that the AfCFTA is poised to create a predictable environment for investments, particularly in infrastructure development, and provides an opportunity to find synergies with partners on cooperation, trade and development on the African continent," the declaration reads.

"We underline the importance of strengthening the partnership between BRICS and Africa to unlock mutually beneficial opportunities for increased trade, investment and infrastructure development," BRICS leaders noted.