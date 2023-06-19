Ukrainian conflict to end at negotiating table — head of Austria’s Freedom Party

VIENNA, June 19. /TASS/. Sooner or later, the Ukrainian conflict will end by way of negotiations, and stopping Western arms supplies to Kiev will accelerate this process and reduce the number of victims, Herbert Kickl, chairman of the oppositional Freedom Party of Austria (FPOe), said in an interview with Profil magazine on Monday.

"Yes. It is impossible to wage war without weapons," Kickl stated, answering a question about support for the cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine by the West.

"Sooner or later, we will end up with peace talks. The question is how many more people will die by that time," the head of the FPOe said in response to a journalist's claim that "Ukraine may no longer exist" if the West stops supplying arms to the country.

According to a poll published by the Austrian Press Agency on June 15, the FPOe is the most popular political party in Austria (28.2%). The ruling Austrian People's Party and the Greens collectively are supported by 34.2% of Austrians.