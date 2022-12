BEIJING, December 25. /TASS/. China intends to proactively develop diplomacy at the level of national leaders in 2023, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday at a symposium dedicated to the modern Chinese diplomacy.

"We expect the next year will be marked with dynamic development of the diplomacy at the level of heads of states," the Minister said.

"We will endeavor to counter major external risks and challenges," Wang Yi added.