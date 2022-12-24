Ukraine crisis to spill over into 2023 over West’s support of Kiev — Turkish defense chief

ANKARA, December 24. /TASS/. The Ukraine conflict will continue into next year due to the support of Kiev by the United States and Europe, among other factors, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in Ankara on Saturday.

"It looks like this war will not end easily. The support of the United States, Europe and the West is ongoing. Accordingly, the training [of Ukrainian troops] is underway, plans [remain in effect] and money [is being earmarked] in [their] budgets," he said.

"On the other hand, there are also statements from Russia. If we put it together, it will not be a mistake to say that this war will most likely spill over into 2023 despite all our good intentions and wishes to establish a ceasefire and peace," he added.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation following a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics. In retaliation, the West has slapped sweeping sanctions on Moscow and stepped up weapons supply to Kiev, and the price tag for this military aid is currently estimated at billions of dollars.