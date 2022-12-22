Ukrainian president meets with Polish counterpart on his way home from Washington

KIEV, December 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky held a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda on his way home from the United States, according to a statement posted on the Ukrainian leader’s Telegram channel on Thursday.

"On the way home, I had a meeting with a friend of Ukraine - President of Poland Andrzej Duda. We summed up the year <...>, discussed strategic plans for the future, bilateral relations and interactions at the international level in 2023," the statement reads.

On December 21, Zelensky visited Washington, holding a meeting with US President Joe Biden and delivering an address to the US Congress. Ahead of Zelensky's visit, the United States announced another package of military aid worth $1.85 bln. The package, for the first time, includes a battery of the Patriot air defense missile system.