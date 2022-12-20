US Congress to allocate over $17 bln on maintaining nuclear arsenal in combat readiness

WASHINGTON, December 20. /TASS/. US lawmakers plan to allocate $17.116 bln to maintain the country’s nuclear arsenal in combat readiness in the 2023 fiscal year, according to a budget bill published on the US Senate's website on Tuesday.

The bill raises research spending to $8.1 bln. Another $200 mln will be allocated to ensure the nuclear sector’s cybersecurity, while a sum of $2.49 bln is expected to be spent on efforts to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons, and $2.08 bln will be allocated to develop nuclear reactors for the Navy.

According to Director of the Nuclear Information Project with the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) Hans Kristensen and his colleague Matt Korda, as of the beginning of 2022, the Pentagon maintained 3,708 warheads with yields ranging between five and 455 kilotons, both deployed and held in reserve. In addition, 1,720 retired warheads were awaiting dismantlement at the Pantex Plant in Texas. All in all, America’s arsenal is supposed to include 5,428 nuclear warheads, experts from the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists said.

The budget bill is expected to be approved and submitted for signing to US President Joe Biden later in the week.