US plans to train up to 800 Ukrainian troops each month in Germany — report

NEW YORK, December 15. /TASS/. The US plans to expand the training it provides to Ukrainian troops at a base in Germany to as many as 800 servicemen each month starting next year, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing US officials.

About 300 Ukrainians are now trained at the US Army base in Grafenwoehr each month, and the number could rise to 600-800, according to the report.

Since the start of the Russian special military operation, the United States has trained 3,100 Ukrainian soldiers, the newspaper said. Of them, 610 were trained in the use of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS.

It was reported earlier that the new US training program will be much more intensive and comprehensive than the courses that the Ukrainian soldiers are taking in Poland and the UK.