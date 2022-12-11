NATO military buildup near Belarus’ border show no tendency to decreasing

MINSK, December 11. /TASS/. Military buildup in NATO countries bordering Belarus demonstrates no tendency to deceasing, Belarusian First Deputy Defense Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Belarusian Armed Forces Viktor Gulevich said on Sunday.

"As for Belarus’ border with NATO countries - US, Western European countries’ units deployed in the neighboring countries, i.e. the Baltic states and Poland - have no tendency to decreasing," he said in an interview with the STV television channel.

According to Gulevich, Belrus is taking "response measures." "At certain points of the development of the situation, we deploy tactical battalions in the directions under threat to respond. But after taking response measures we return our units to the places of their permanent deployment," he said, adding that the Western counties don’t make similar steps.

"Even today, the most recent example - a rotation of the US contingent has been announced. Yes, they have arrived but so far we don’t see that those who are already deployed there are going to leave," he noted.